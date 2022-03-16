John Molyneaux of Charles St., Listowel
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel, on Sunday (20th March) from 4 to 6pm.
Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel on Monday morning at 11:15 am where the Requiem Mass for John will be celebrated at 11:30am (streamed on www.churchmedia.tv/st-marys-church-listowel ). Interment afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel.
Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel.
Beloved husband of Georgina and dear father of Donal, Henry, Des and Declan.
Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren Clare, John, Ashley, Cormac and Lauren, daughters-in-law Elaine and Deirdre, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.
Recommended
Kerry craft producer to be showcased on American shopping platformMar 16, 2022 13:03
St Patrick's Day Parades UpdatesMar 17, 2022 16:03
Giant sunflower installed in Killarney to welcome UkrainiansMar 16, 2022 17:03
Dale Road closed again for up to six weeksMar 16, 2022 13:03
Kerry's St Patrick’s Day Parades 2022Mar 17, 2022 08:03