John Molyneaux of Charles St., Listowel

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel, on Sunday (20th March) from 4 to 6pm.

Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel on Monday morning at 11:15 am where the Requiem Mass for John will be celebrated at 11:30am (streamed on www.churchmedia.tv/st-marys-church-listowel ). Interment afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel.

Beloved husband of Georgina and dear father of Donal, Henry, Des and Declan.

Advertisement

Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren Clare, John, Ashley, Cormac and Lauren, daughters-in-law Elaine and Deirdre, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.