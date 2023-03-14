John McAuliffe, Knockachur, Knocknagoshel and Lyre, Cordal, Castleisland.
Peacefully, on March 14th 2023, at University Hospital Kerry. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his loving brother Nicky, his sister-in-law Anne, his many cousins, neighbours and a large circle of friends.
May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace
Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland, on Thursday evening, March 16th, from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday, March 18th (not Friday 17th) at 11am in Castleisland Parish Church, followed by Private Cremation at the Shannon Crematorium. The Mass will be livestreamed on www.churchservices.tv/castleisland
No flowers, please. Donations, if desired, to the Castleisland Day Care Centre c/o Tangney's Funeral Home.
