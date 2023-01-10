John Mc Gillycuddy, Elton House, 5 Dromhale Close, Killarney and late of 74 High Street and Muckross Road, Killarney.
Peacefully at his home in the company of his family. Beloved husband of Bríd and loving father of Mary, Bernie, Anne, Gerard and John. Sadly missed and dearly loved by his family, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, his 11 much loved grandchildren Darren, Jessica, Megan, Chloe, Lauren, John, Amber, Daniel, Rachel, Páraic and Ellie Mary, great grand daughter Ríonnach, sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.
"May He Rest In Peace"
Reposing at his family home, Elton House, 5 Dromhale Close, Killarney V93 RK2T on Friday evening from 4.00pm to 7.00pm. Funeral arriving at St Mary's Cathedral on Saturday morning at 10.00am for Requiem Mass at 10.30am, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney. The Requiem Mass for John will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral
