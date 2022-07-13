John Martin Hegarty, Guhard, Lisselton. Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Monday evening from 6.30 p.m to 7.30 p.m.

Funeral arriving to St. Teresa's Church, Ballydonoghue, on Tuesday morning at 10.45 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for John Martin being celebrated at 11 a.m, live-streamed on https://www.facebook.com/OGormans-Memorial-Video-Services-111625163859628/, followed by burial afterwards in Lislaughtin Abbey Cemetery, Ballylongford.

Peacefully, on July 23rd, 2022, in the exceptional care of Trish and staff of Áras Mhuire Nursing Home, Listowel. Predeceased by his parents William and Mary and his brother Thomas. Deeply regretted by his beloved sister Mai (Mary) Bunyan, brother-in-law Johnny, nieces Margaret, Jackie, Geraldine and Tricia, grandnephews, grandnieces, great-grandnephews, great-grandnieces,extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends.