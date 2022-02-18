John Lynch Cullinagh Dingle.
Reposing at O' Connor's Funeral Home Dingle on Monday evening at from 6 to 7pm.
Remains to arrive to St Mary's Church Dingle on Tuesday morning for 11am Requiem Mass, followed by interment in St. Brendan's Cemetery Dingle
Enquiries to O' Connors Funeral Home Dingle
