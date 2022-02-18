Advertisement

John Lynch

Feb 19, 2022 10:02 By receptionradiokerry
John Lynch

John Lynch Cullinagh Dingle.

Reposing at O' Connor's Funeral Home Dingle on Monday evening at from 6 to 7pm.

Remains to arrive to St Mary's Church Dingle on Tuesday morning for 11am Requiem Mass, followed by interment in St. Brendan's Cemetery Dingle

Enquiries to O' Connors Funeral Home Dingle

