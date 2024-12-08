John Luke O Connor, Knockbrack, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick& Fealebridge Co-op Co. Kerry.

passed away on December 6th, 2024, very peacefully at Killeline Care Centre, with his loving family at his side.

John Luke, who was in his 100th year is predeceased by his loving wife Mary and brother Denny Ann. Sadly missed by his daughter Ann (Quinlan), son Gerard, son-in-law Paul, adored grandchildren Sarah, Brian, Orla, Jack, Juliette and Martin, nephew, nieces, relatives and many close friends. A special thanks to all John’s neighbours, home-help carers, Dr. Brendan Mullins, Dr. Clodagh Buckley & Dr. Michelle Quinlan (Cedarville Medical Centre) and the staff at Killeline Care Home for the great care shown to John Luke.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale (V94 AK44) on Tuesday, 10th December from 6.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m.

Removal on Wednesday, 11th December to The Church of The Assumption Abbeyfeale via John Luke’s home, arriving at the church at 10.30 a.m. Requiem Mass for John Luke will be celebrated at 11.00 a.m.

Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the following link:

www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish

Interment afterwards in Reilig Íde Naofa, Abbeyfeale.