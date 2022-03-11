John Linehan, Lyrenege Rockchapel

Reposing at Allens Funeral Home Rockchapel on this Thursday 17th March from 5.30pm to 7pm followed by removal to St. Peter's Church Rockchapel. Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon burial afterwards in the local Cemetery

Mass will be live-streamed on Facebook page Meelin and Rockchapel Parish