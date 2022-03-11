Advertisement

John Linehan

Mar 16, 2022 15:03 By receptionradiokerry
John Linehan

John Linehan, Lyrenege Rockchapel

Reposing at Allens Funeral Home  Rockchapel on this Thursday 17th March from 5.30pm to 7pm followed by removal to St. Peter's Church Rockchapel. Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon burial afterwards in the local Cemetery

Mass will be live-streamed on Facebook page Meelin and Rockchapel Parish

