John Lambe

Kielduff, Tralee, Co. Kerry.

Reposing at his residence on Thursday from 6 to 8 pm for family and close friends. Funeral arriving to St. Brendan’s Church, Clogher on Friday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for John will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on Ballymacelligott Community Alert Facebook Page). Interment afterwards in Clogher Cemetery.

Sadly missed by his loving family, grand-daughter Clodagh, daughter-in-law Nuala, sisters-in-law Mary (Creagh) and Maureen (Lambe) nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family on 6th October 2021, beloved husband of the late Elizabeth (Lil) (nee Creagh), dearest father of Paul, Sean, Nora and the late Michael Kieran and brother of Donal, Eileen and Mary

Rest in Peace.