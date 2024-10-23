John Lambe of Old Gallowsfield, Tralee, died peacefully on 22nd October 2024, beloved husband of Joan, adored father of Brian, Anne & Fergal and dear brother of Diarmuid, Carmel and the late Des & Tony.

Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren Siún, Ethan, Lauren & Caragh, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday (25th October) from 3 pm to 5 pm. Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Saturday morning at 10.30am where the Requiem Mass for John will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Friends of University Hospital Kerry, care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Advertisement

Rest in Peace.