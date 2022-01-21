John Kelly Ballycarbery West and O'Connell Street, Cahersiveen

Funeral Details: Reposing at Daly’s Funeral Home on Sunday, January 23rd from 4pm to 6pm.

John's funeral will leave Ballycarbery West at 10:10 on Monday, January 24th for funeral mass at 11am in the Daniel O’Connell Memorial Church. Burial afterwards in Relig Chill Fhaoláin.

House private to family and close friends.

Family flowers only by request. Donations if desired to Palliative Care Unit Tralee.

Enquiries to Daly's Funeral Director's Cahirciveen