John (Johny) Teahan

The death has occurred of
JOHN (JOHNNY) TEAHAN
It is with great sadness that the death is announced of
JOHN (JOHNNY) TEAHAN
of DERRY EAST, SNEEM, CO. KERRY.
John passed away peacefully on January 25th, 2024 in the exceptional and gentle care of the staff at University Hospital Kerry, surrounded by his loving family.
Beloved husband of Mary, dearest father to Gerard, Máire, Suzanne, John, Karina and Brendan.
John will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, cherished grandchildren Sadhbh, Jack, Grace, Daragh, Tadgh, Ebba, Oskar, Elin, Senan, Ailbhe, Johnny and Barry, daughters-in-law Nicola, Kristina and Lynda, sons-in-law Tom, Timmy and Cian, sisters Sheila Teahan and Kathleen Nolan, nephews, nieces, friends and neighbours.
'MAY JOHN'S GENTLE SOUL REST IN ETERNAL PEACE'
Reposing at his home in Derry East, Sneem on Friday, January 26th from 3.00pm to 8.00pm.
Removal to St. Michael's Church, Sneem on Saturday, January 27th arriving for Requiem Mass at 12 noon.
Burial immediately afterwards in Sneem Cemetery.
John's Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on:
and select Streamed Masses, etc. (St. Michael's)
Family flowers only please, by request.
Donations in lieu, if desired, to Coomanassig Daycare Centre, Sneem.
A shuttle bus will run from Sneem Village to John's home on Friday evening for the duration of the visitation.
The family would appreciate if people would avail of this service.
The Teahan family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.
Enquiries to Drummond Funeral Directors, Sneem.
