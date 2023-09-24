John (Johnny) Riordan of Viewmount, Waterford and formerly of London and Barna, Scartaglen, has passed on Saturday. Predeceased by his brothers Peter, Denis, Jerry, Danny, Connie and Owen, his sisters Cathy, Hannah, Mary Ann and Eileen. Sadly missed by his brothers Christy (New York) and Paddy (London), his sisters Christina (Perth, Australia), Margaret (Boyle) (Waterford) and Teresa (Boyle) (Tipperary), extended family, relatives and friends.

May Johnny Rest In Peace

Reposing in Daly's Funeral Home, Scartaglen, Co. Kerry on Monday from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon in Our Lady Of Lourdes Church, Scartaglen followed by burial in Gneevegullia Cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed on the following link: https://musicrowstudios.com/index.php/live-stream/