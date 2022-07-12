John (Johnny) O’Mahony, Castlequin, Over the Water, Cahersiveen.

Beloved husband of Noreen and dear father to Sarah, Jenny, Fiona and Jack. Very sadly missed by his wife, children, sisters Bridget, Bernie, Noreen and Eileen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, mother-in-law, Jenny’s partner Shane, Jack’s girlfriend Diana, nieces, nephews, cousins, work colleagues and very large circle of friends. Pre-deceased by his parents Dave and Mary and his dear friend and brother-in-law, Terence. Rest in Peace

Advertisement

Reposing at Daly’s Funeral Home, Cahersiveen, on Friday, July 15th, from 6pm to 8pm. Johnny’s remains will leave his home, Over the Water, on Saturday morning for Funeral Mass at 11am in the Daniel O’Connell Memorial Church. Burial afterwards in Relig Chill Fhaoláin. The funeral will be live streamed on www.churchservices.tv/cahersiveen. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Cúnamh Iveragh.