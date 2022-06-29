John (Johnny) O’Connor, Mein, Knocknagoshel and formerly of Knockatee, Cordal.
Predeceased by his loving wife Bridie, brother Denis and sister Margaret, Johnny will be sadly missed by his loving, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Johnny Rest in Peace
Reposing at Leahy’s Funeral Home, Knocknagoshel, this Friday evening, July 1st, from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass for Johnny will take place in St. Mary's Church, Knocknagoshel on Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Knocknagoshel. Live streaming of Johnny's Requiem Mass will be available on the St. Mary's Church, Knocknagoshel Facebook page, please see link below:
https://www.facebook.com/St-Marys-Church-Knocknagoshel-108523484110194/
Recommended
Kerry film czar predicts more major film productions hereJun 30, 2022 17:06
Bathing prohibition notice for Ballybunion North and White Strand CaherciveenJun 30, 2022 13:06
Preparations for Ring of Kerry cycle underway as car park closures beginJun 30, 2022 13:06
Call for greater Garda presence on busy Kerry beachJun 29, 2022 17:06
Kerry nursing home failing to meet financial rights and nutritional needs of residentsJun 30, 2022 17:06