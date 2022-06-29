Advertisement

John (Johnny) O’Connor, Mein, Knocknagoshel and formerly of Knockatee, Cordal.

Predeceased by his loving wife Bridie, brother Denis and sister Margaret, Johnny will be sadly missed by his loving, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.  May Johnny Rest in Peace

Reposing at Leahy’s Funeral Home, Knocknagoshel, this Friday evening, July 1st, from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass for Johnny will take place in St. Mary's Church, Knocknagoshel on Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Knocknagoshel.  Live streaming of Johnny's Requiem Mass will be available on the St. Mary's Church, Knocknagoshel Facebook page, please see link below:

https://www.facebook.com/St-Marys-Church-Knocknagoshel-108523484110194/

