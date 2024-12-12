John 'Johnny' Murtagh, Kevin Barry Villas, Tralee.

Pre-deceased by his parents Bill and Peggy and brother William. Cherished brother of Mary, Margaret, Noel and Martin, Johnny passed away peacefully in the excellent care of Tralee Community Nursing Unit. Sadly missed by his loving family – his sisters, brothers, nieces Theresa, Diana and Karen, nephew Séamus, Theresa’s partner Mike, and Karen’s partner Ciarán, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, great-grandnephew, sister-in-law Tanya, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Johnny Rest in Peace

Reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home on Friday from 5pm to 6.30pm. Funeral arriving to St John’s Parish Church, Tralee on Saturday morning at 9.40AM for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.

Johnny’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link

http://www.stjohns.ie

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the ISPCA via the following link

https://ispca.ie/donations/

Enquiries to McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee.