John (Johnny) McGrath

Formerly of Ballylongford, Co. Kerry. John passed away peacefully, on the 6th of November, 2023, in the compassionate and professional care of the doctors and nurses and staff of Portunicula Hospital, Ballinasloe and Garbally View Nursing Home, Ballinasloe. Predeceased by his loving wife Nellie, siblings PatJoe, Michael, Eileen (Quinn) and Bridie (Brady). Lovingly remembered by his devoted children Peter and Helena, daughter-in-law Audrey, son-in-law Nigel Poynton, adored grandchildren Eleana, Isabella and Hannah, brother Peter, sisters-in-law Mary and Teresa, brother-in-law PJ (Brady), nieces, nephews, all the extended families, many friends and neighbours.

Rest In Peace Dad.

John's Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday, the 9th of November, at 12 noon in St. Michael's Church, Ballinasloe, followed by burial in Creagh Cemetery. John's Funeral Mass can be viewed via live stream on https://www.churchservices.tv/ballinasloe

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to East Galway & Midlands Cancer. Support tps://www.idonate.ie/cause/egmcancer

Advertisement

John's family would like to thank you for your support and prayers at this difficult time. Messages of comfort and support may be forwarded through the “Condolences” section below.