The death has occurred of John (Johnny) Bunce of Lenamore, Ballylongford, Co. Kerry. Died peacefully in University Hospital Kerry, surrounded by his loving family and in the in the wonderful care of the staff. Predeceased by his beloved son Liam.
Deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret, dearly loved father of Kathleen, Breda, Marie, Evelyn and John. Sadly missed by his sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, eighteen grandchildren , seven great-grandchildren, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.
MAY HE REST IN PEACE
Funeral Arrangements: Reposing at Lynch’s Funeral home on Thursday 13th February 2025 from 5pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass for Johnny will take place at 11:00am on Friday 14th February at St. Michael the Archangel Church, Ballylongford, followed by burial afterwards in Lislaughtin Cemetery.
