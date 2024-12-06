John (Johnny Boom Boom) Moriarty of Oakridge Drive & Connolly Park, Tralee, Co. Kerry, died suddenly, surrounded by his loving family, on 3rd December 2024, beloved son of Margaret and the late John (died November 2024), cherished father of Kristine & Ana and dearest brother of Anthony, Timothy & Martin.

Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, his grandchildren Leah, Chelsea & Kaci, nephews & nieces Kayleigh, Darragh, Saoirse, Jace, Rylan, Emily & Cillian, sisters-in-law Patricia & Laura, uncles, aunts, Kristine’s Mom Teresa, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at his mother’s home in Connolly Park (V92V1FE), Tralee on Monday (9th December) from 5 to 7 pm. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church,Tralee on Tuesday morning at 9.30 am where the Requiem Mass for John will be celebrated at 10 am (streamed on www.stjohns.ie). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. (via “Donation” link below – Kerry Hospice Foundation), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Rest in Peace.