John (John Joe) O’Donoghue, Farranfore Village
Reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home Firies on Thursday (2nd November) from 4.30pm to 7.00pm. Funeral Mass for John (John Joe) O'Donoghue on Friday (3rd November) at 11.00am in St Gertrude’s Church, Firies with burial afterwards in Kilnanare Cemetery, Firies.
House Private please. Family flowers only.
Enquiries to Sheehan's Undertakers, Farranfore
