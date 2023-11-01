Reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home Firies on Thursday (2nd November) from 4.30pm to 7.00pm. Funeral Mass for John (John Joe) O'Donoghue on Friday (3rd November) at 11.00am in St Gertrude’s Church, Firies with burial afterwards in Kilnanare Cemetery, Firies.

Enquiries to Sheehan's Undertakers, Farranfore

Predeceased by his wife Peig (nee Fell), his brother Tom and brother-in-law Michael. Deeply regretted by his family – Martin, Mary (Browne) and John, his brother Thady (Leixlip), sister Judy (Sr. Marie Rene, Columban Sisters, Magheramore), daughters in law, son in law, sisters in law, brothers in law and his adored grandchildren.