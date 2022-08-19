Advertisement

John Joe Sheehy

Aug 22, 2022 08:08 By receptionradiokerry
John Joe Sheehy

John Joe Sheehy of Abbeydorney and Connolly Park, Tralee, died peacefully on 21st August 2022, beloved husband of the late Noreen and dear father of June & Margaret.

Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren Kelly, Ross, Rachel, Chloe Alan, Paudie & Rhys, great granddaughter Brooke, sons-in-law Mark Coffey & Patrick Cunningham, other relatives and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Monday (22nd August) from 3 to 4 pm. Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Advertisement

Rest in Peace.

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus