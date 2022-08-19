John Joe Sheehy of Abbeydorney and Connolly Park, Tralee, died peacefully on 21st August 2022, beloved husband of the late Noreen and dear father of June & Margaret.

Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren Kelly, Ross, Rachel, Chloe Alan, Paudie & Rhys, great granddaughter Brooke, sons-in-law Mark Coffey & Patrick Cunningham, other relatives and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Monday (22nd August) from 3 to 4 pm. Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Rest in Peace.