John Joe O' Shea

Imleachnamuc, Ballinskelligs
Reposing in Fitzgerald's Funeral Home Waterville on Sunday evening from 5pm-7pm.
Arriving to St Michael's Church Dungegan Ballinskelligs on Monday morning at 10-45pm. Requiem mass at 11am followed by burial in Kinnard Cemetery Ballinskelligs.
Requiem mass will be live streamed via the following link:
http://www.churchservices.tv/ballinskelligs
John-Joe passed away peacefully in St Anne's Hospital Cahersiveen on the 17th March 2023.
Pre- deceased by his parents Michael and Nora and brother- in- law Denis.
Sadly missed and lovingly remember by sisters Mary, Breda, Pauline, Eileen and Kathleen, brothers Patrick and Michael, nieces Carmel, Collette, Linda, Caroline, Deirdre, Fiona, Michelle and Elaine & nephews Nicholas, Michael, Kevin, Ciarán and Andrew, brothers- in -law Eamon, Kevin, Andy and Nick, relatives and many neighbours and friends.
