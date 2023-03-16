John Joe O' Shea

Imleachnamuc, Ballinskelligs

Reposing in Fitzgerald's Funeral Home Waterville on Sunday evening from 5pm-7pm.

Arriving to St Michael's Church Dungegan Ballinskelligs on Monday morning at 10-45pm. Requiem mass at 11am followed by burial in Kinnard Cemetery Ballinskelligs.

Requiem mass will be live streamed via the following link:

http://www.churchservices.tv/ballinskelligs

John-Joe passed away peacefully in St Anne's Hospital Cahersiveen on the 17th March 2023.

Pre- deceased by his parents Michael and Nora and brother- in- law Denis.

Sadly missed and lovingly remember by sisters Mary, Breda, Pauline, Eileen and Kathleen, brothers Patrick and Michael, nieces Carmel, Collette, Linda, Caroline, Deirdre, Fiona, Michelle and Elaine & nephews Nicholas, Michael, Kevin, Ciarán and Andrew, brothers- in -law Eamon, Kevin, Andy and Nick, relatives and many neighbours and friends.