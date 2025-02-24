John-Joe Kissane, (Kissane Sheep Farm, Molls Gap, Kenmare, Co Kerry). On the 22nd of February, 2025, John-Joe passed away unexpectedly at his home. Predeceased by his parents John and Bridget (nee Creedon) and his brother Noel (RIP 26th of January, 2025). Sadly missed and dearly loved by his son Sean, Anneloes (Sean's mum), his many cousins especially Liz Creedon-Healy and Margaret Connolly, aunts-in-law Nora Creedon (Kilgarvan) and Peggy Kissane, relatives, work colleagues and his many friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at O' Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare on Wednesday evening (February 26th) from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Requiem Mass for John-Joe will take place on Thursday morning (February 27th) at 10.30am in Holy Cross Church, Kenmare which will be live streamed on http://kenmareparish.ie/ followed by burial in Holy Cross New Cemetery, Kenmare