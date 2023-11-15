John Joe (JJ) Lynch, Knockeenduve, Killarney.
Peacefully at his home in the company of his loving family. Dearly loved and sadly missed by his wife Mai, his daughter Petrina, his sons P.J. and Ian, daughter-in-law Elaine, his grandchildren Melanie, Jennifer and Andrea, his grandson Jack, brothers-in-law Timothyo and Pat O'Sullivan, nephews Michael, Denis, John and Thomas Lyne, his nieces Miriam Dineen, Norita Lyne and Desiree Crowley and their partners, relatives, neighbours, his many good friends and his former colleagues at Liebherr. Predeceased by his sisters Betty Lyne (Cleeney) and Mary B. Lynch and his brother Patrick. "May He Rest In Peace"
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Thursday evening from 4.30pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to St Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Friday morning at 10.30am, burial afterwards in Killarney Burial Ground, Knockeenduve, Killarney.
The Requiem Mass for John Joe (J.J.) will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral
