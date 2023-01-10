John Joe Fogarty, Cricklewood, London and late of Foilmore, Cahersiveen, on Saturday, 17th December 2022.

Predeceased by his parents Hannah and Patrick and his aunts and uncles. John Joe will be sadly missed by his sister Mary, his brother Michael, his brother-in-law John, his sister-in-law Sheila, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May John Joe Rest In Peace

John Joe's remains will leave his brother Michael's home at 11.15am on Saturday, 14th January to arrive at the Daniel O'Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen for requiem mass at 12pm. Burial will take place afterwards in Keelavarnogue Cemetery.

Requiem mass live streaming: https://www.churchservices.tv/cahersiveen

House Strictly Private Please.

Enquiries to Garvey Funeral Directors, Cahersiveen.