John Joe (Den Joe) O' Connor, Shepherds Bush and Alohert, Beaufort

Beloved son of Joan and the late Timmy O' Connor. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his dear mother Joan, brothers Dermot, Jameso & Brendan, sisters Kathleen, Mary, Joanna, Delia & Bernie, sister-in-law Mary, brothers-in-law Sean, Gary, Tom, John & Donal, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours & many friends.

Predeceased by his father Timmy O, aunties May O' Connor & Mary Hallissey, uncles John Joe, Jeremiah & Jameso (O' Connor), Jackie & Patrick (Hallissey), cousins Jackie Hallissey & Martin Cronin. Rest In Peace

Reposing Wednesday evening (March 29th) at home in Alohert (V93R838) from 4pm - 8pm.

Funeral arriving Thursday morning (March 30th) to St. Mary's Church Beaufort for Requiem Mass at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed on

https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-beaufort

John Joe's (Den Joe's) family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.

HOUSE PRIVATE ON TUESDAY PLEASE