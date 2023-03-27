John Joe (Den Joe) O' Connor, Shepherds Bush and Alohert, Beaufort
Beloved son of Joan and the late Timmy O' Connor. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his dear mother Joan, brothers Dermot, Jameso & Brendan, sisters Kathleen, Mary, Joanna, Delia & Bernie, sister-in-law Mary, brothers-in-law Sean, Gary, Tom, John & Donal, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours & many friends.
Predeceased by his father Timmy O, aunties May O' Connor & Mary Hallissey, uncles John Joe, Jeremiah & Jameso (O' Connor), Jackie & Patrick (Hallissey), cousins Jackie Hallissey & Martin Cronin. Rest In Peace
Reposing Wednesday evening (March 29th) at home in Alohert (V93R838) from 4pm - 8pm.
Funeral arriving Thursday morning (March 30th) to St. Mary's Church Beaufort for Requiem Mass at 12 noon.
Burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery.
Mass will be live streamed on
https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-beaufort
John Joe's (Den Joe's) family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.
HOUSE PRIVATE ON TUESDAY PLEASE
Recommended
Shannon Airport launches 2023 summer scheduleMar 27, 2023 13:03
Gardaí seek witnesses to multi-vehicle crash on N69 which left several people injuredMar 27, 2023 17:03
Former Killarney conservation ranger says BBC show on red deer was outstandingMar 27, 2023 13:03
Solicitor claims woman arrested in Baby John case not given safe passage from garda station after release without chargeMar 27, 2023 13:03
Kerry is the wettest county in IrelandMar 28, 2023 08:03