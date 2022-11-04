John Joe Collins

Tureenduve, Ballydesmond.

John Joe will be reposing in Tarrant's Funeral Home, Ballydesmond on this Monday the 7th of November from 6pm to 8 pm. Requiem Mass for John Joe will take place in St. Patrick's Church, Ballydesmond at 12 noon on Tuesday the 8th of November, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House strictly private please.

The death has occurred of John Joe Collins, Tureenduve, Ballydesmond, on November 5th 2022, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. John Joe is predeceased by his brothers Timmy, Denis and sister Nellie (Noonan). Beloved husband of Hannah née Horgan and dear father of Catherine, John, Dan, Denis, Helen (Barron) Cappoquin, Bernadette (O’ Shea) Lixnaw and Marion (Sexton) Ballybunion. John Joe will be deeply regretted and missed by his sister Mary (Brosnan) Lacka, sisters-in-law Noreen, Peggy, Bridie and Eileen, sons-in-law Peter, Declan and David, by Catherine’s partner Bertrand and Dan’s partner Deirdre, by his cherished grandchildren David, Emma, Uaine, Shawn, Almha and Hannah, nieces, nephews, relatives and wide circle of friends