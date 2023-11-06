John Joe Buckley, Toorbona, Rathmore. Passed away peacefully in his 91st year on November 5th 2023 surrounded by his loving family, in the excellent care of the staff of Millstreet Community Hospital. Predeceased by his wife Margaret (nee Nagle), brother Fr. Tim and sister Kathleen Daly. Father to Dannie, Patrick, Timmy, John, Hannah(Collins), and Mary (Stapleton). Adored and adoring grandfather to Seán, Michael Owen, Úna, John Joe, Katie, Daniel, Mary, Patrick, Maggie, Ciarán, Jack, Máiread, Hannah, Róisín and Cáit. Dear brother of Jeremiah. Greatly missed by his daughters-in-law Eileen (Looney), Maria (Buckley), Siobhan (O'Leary), sons-in-law Pat and Tom, sisters-in-law Eily Doody and Myra Buckley, brother-in-law Dermot Daly. Much cherished by his nephews, nieces, relatives, carers, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing in his home on Monday 6th November. Reposing in St. Patrick's Church Millstreet on Tuesday 7th November from 5.30pm to 8pm. Reception into St Patrick's Church, Millstreet for 11am mass on Wednesday 8th November. Burial immediately afterwards in St Mary's cemetery Millstreet, Co. Cork. Family flowers only, donations to Millstreet Community Hospital if desired.

Funeral mass will be live-streamed on http://www.churchservices.tv/millstreet