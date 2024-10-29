John Jackie O' Sullivan, Deelis Park, Beaufort, Willsden London and formerly of Ballinskelligs West.

Jackie passed away peacefully in the loving care of his family and the staff of Willow Brook Care Centre, Castleisland. Sadly missed by his beloved wife Marie, son John, daughter Suzanne, sister Eileen, brothers Mickie & Christy, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & friends. Predeceased by his sister Mary (London) and his parents John & Catherine.

~ ~ ~ ~

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis

~ ~ ~ ~

Reposing Wednesday evening (Oct. 30th) at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin (V93PK66) from 3pm - 5pm followed by removal to St. Michael the Archangel Church, Ballinskelligs ​​​​​​​for 7.00pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday morning (Oct. 31st) at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kinard Cemetery, Ballinskelligs.

Mass will be live streamed on

https://www.churchservices.tv/ballinskelligs

Family flowers only please.

Donations if desired to Willow Brook Care Centre, Castleisland.

Jackie's family would like to thank you for your kindness and support at this difficult time.