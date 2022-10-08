John (Jackie) McGaley
4 St John's Park, Castleisland and formally of Church St, Castleisland
Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland on Monday evening from 5 to 7pm.
Funeral arriving to Castleisland Parish Church on Tuesday morning for 11 am requiem mass.
Burial afterwards in St John's Cemetery, Castleisland.
No flowers please donations if desire to Bru Columbanus
Peacefully at University Hospital Cork on October 08th 2022 in the presence of his loving family. Predeceased by his parents Bill and Eilish. Sadly missed by his loving family, daughter Liz and son Liam, son-in-law Mike O Regan and Liam's partner Ceilla Mansson and his grandchildren Sophia, Darren and Billy, his sisters Brid, Consula, Pauline, brothers Billy, Donal and Martin, nieces, nephews, uncles and aunts and extended McGaley family, neighbours and friends.
MAY HE REST IN PEACE
