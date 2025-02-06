John (Jack Phil) O'Sullivan (Retired Sergeant of The Garda Siochána) ''Villa Maria'' Ballinaboul Castleisland and formerly of Beech Park Lucan Co. Dublin and Mullen Scartaglen. Peacefully at home on February 5th 2025 in his 96th year, in the presence and care of his loving nephew Philip and his wife Maura, their daughter Aisling, and his niece-in-law Eilish and devoted Carers with the excellent assistance of the Community Palliative Care Team and the Irish Hospice Foundation. Predeceased by his devoted wife Peggy and his brothers Ned and Philip. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his loving sister Nora Mai O'Connell (Scartaglen), his brothers-in-law Maurice O'Connor (Kilcow), Bruno Healy (Ballymacelligott) and sister-in-law Pat O'Connor (Dublin), his nephews, nieces, grandnieces, grandnephews, all extended family, relatives, neighbours, wonderful carers and many friends.

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home Church Street Castleisland on Friday evening from 5/30pm to 7pm. Removal from his residence on Saturday morning at 10/30am arriving to Castleisland Parish Church for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Scartaglen Cemetery. The Mass will be livestreamed on www.churchservices.tv/castleisland

Family flowers only please . Donations in lieu to Palliative Care U.H.K. C/O Tangney's Funeral Home Castleisland or via online Donate Link below Kerry Hospice Foundation