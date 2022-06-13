John (Jack) Kerin

John (Jack) Kearin

Milltown and formerly of Callinafercy

Reposing Wednesday evening at Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine from 5pm - 7pm

Funeral arriving Thursday morning to The Sacred Heart Church Milltown for Requiem Mass at 11am Burial afterwards in Milltown Cemetery. Mass will be live streamed on churchmedia.tv

Family flowers only please.

Donations if desired to The Palliative Care Unit UHK

Beloved husband of Thérése & much loved father of Alan, Linda, Deirdre & John.

Sadly missed by his grandchildren; Lily, Molly, Annie, Kate & Cara, brothers Danny & Timothy extended family, neighbours & many friends.