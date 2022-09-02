JOHN (Jack, Johnny) FITZGERALD
Tullakeel, Sneem, Co. Kerry
Reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare on Sunday, September 4th from 4.00pm to 7.00pm.
Requiem Mass for John (Jack, Johnny) Fitzgerald will take place on Monday, September 5th at 12 noon in St. Michael's Church, Sneem. Burial immediately afterwards in Sneem Cemetery. John (Jack, Johnny) Fitzgerald's Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on www.stmichaelschurchsneem.org
Special Requests: Family flowers only please, by request.
Advertisement
Donations in lieu, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society. Enquiries to Drummond Funeral Directors, Sneem.
