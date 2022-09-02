JOHN (Jack, Johnny) FITZGERALD

Tullakeel, Sneem, Co. Kerry

Reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare on Sunday, September 4th from 4.00pm to 7.00pm.

Requiem Mass for John (Jack, Johnny) Fitzgerald will take place on Monday, September 5th at 12 noon in St. Michael's Church, Sneem. Burial immediately afterwards in Sneem Cemetery. John (Jack, Johnny) Fitzgerald's Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on www.stmichaelschurchsneem.org

Special Requests: Family flowers only please, by request.

Donations in lieu, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society. Enquiries to Drummond Funeral Directors, Sneem.