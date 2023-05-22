John 'Jack' Griffin, Ballyegan, Lisselton who died in UHK surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents Martin and Margaret, his brother Dan, his nephew Terry, brother in law Patsy Daughton. Deeply regretted by his sister Nora Daughton, Kilflynn, brother Mike, his nieces Theresa, Margaret, Elaine, Mary, Alison, Joanne, and Sarah, his nephews Thomas, Patrick, Martin, Johnny, and Michael, his sister-in-law Winnie, grandnieces, grandnephews, family, neighbours, and his many friends.

Reposing in Gleasure's Funeral Home, Listowel Tuesday, 23rd May, from 6pm to 8pm. Arriving at St. Teresa's Church, Ballydonoghue on Wednesday, 24th May, for requiem mass at 11am. Live stream on O Gorman's memorial video services:

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057134452769

Burial afterwards at Gale Cemetery, Ballybunion Road. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Palliative Care University Hospital Kerry. Enquiries to Reidy's Funeral Directors, Lisselton.