John (Jack) Fitzgerald, Coom, Letter, Cahirciveen, Co. Kerry. Died peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at Saint Anne's Hospital, surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Breda, father to Bridget, Mary, Thomas and Geraldine, father in law to Erin and PJ, cherished grandchildren Daragh, Emma, Orla, Shay, Eoin, Clodagh, Fionn, Sadhbh and Donagh, sisters Mary Bowler, Catherine Kirby and Sile McCarthy. brother in law to John Murphy and Declan Kirby, niece and nephews.

May John (Jack) Rest In Peace

Waking on Sunday, 17th July, from 6pm to 8pm in Daly's Funeral Home Cahersiveen. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday, July 18th, at 11am in Daniel O'Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen. Burial afterwards in Cill Fhaoláin Cemetery.

No flowers. Donations to Saint Anne's Hospital, in lieu of flowers.

The funeral will be live streamed on www.churchservices.tv/cahersiveen