The death has occurred of John Horgan Jnr, Boherboy, Cahersiveen.
John passed away peacefully on 8th January 2025.
Predeceased by his mum, Mary. Sadly missed by his loving family; his wife Val, his father John,brother Eamon, sisters Anita (Bodenham), Lisa (Hallissey) and Laura (Ockenden), sister-in-law Catherine, brothers-in-law Neal, Cian and Mark, nephews, nieces, grand-aunt Alice O’Shea, uncles, cousins, extended family, Val's family and good friends both at home and in New York, where he lived and worked for many years.
Rest in Peace
Waking in Daly's Funeral Home, Cahersiveen on Friday, January 10th from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. followed by removal to Daniel O'Connell Memorial Church, arriving at 08:30p.m.
Funeral Mass on Saturday, January 11th at 11:00a.m. Burial afterwards in Relig Chill Fhaoláin.
The mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/cahersiveen
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Cahersiveen Social Services, C/o Daly's Funeral Directors.
