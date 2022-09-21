JOHN HORGAN

KEELCOULAGHT, KILLORGLIN , CO. KERRY.

REPOSING AT HIS RESIDENCE KEELCOULAGHT , KILLORGLIN (V93NT67) from 6.00 p.m. to 8.30 p.m on Friday 23rd Sept. Funeral will arrive to St.James Church , Killorglin on Sat. 24th Sept for Requiem Mass at 12.30 p.m. followed by burial to Churchtown Cemetery, Beaufort.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Recovery Haven.

Mass will be livestreamed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james -church

Advertisement

John passed away, peacefully, on 21st September 2022, at University Hospital Cork. Sadly missed by his loving family, his sisters: Catherine (Tralee) and Sheila (Ardfert) and his brothers; Pat (Tralee), Michael (Waterford) and Colm (Tralee), brothers in law, sisters in law, aunts in law: Joan and Teresa, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Predeceased by his parents, Dan and Sheila, brother Tim and Godchild Gerard.