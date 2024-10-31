John Harrington, Reen Cross, Kenmare.

Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff in Bantry Hospital and in the presence of his loving family. Predeceased by his daughter Kathleen. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Betty, children Abina, Eilish, Michael and Brenda, daughter-in-law Patricia, sons-in-law Michael Ryan, Tony Coughlan, Seán Murphy and Cormac Foley, adored grandchildren Diarmuid, Áine, Shane, Conor, Oisín, Ava, Jack, Anna, Abigail, Cillian and Fionn, brother Jimmy, sister Mary, sister-in-law Mary, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace

Reposing at Finnegan’s Funeral Home, Kenmare, on Friday (November 1st) from 6pm, with Rosary at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday (November 2nd) at 11am in Holy Cross Church, Kenmare, which will be livestreamed on: https://mcn.live/Camera/holy-cross-cathloc-church, followed by burial in Templenoe Cemetery.

Family flowers only.

Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care Unit at Bantry Hospital - https://www-idonate-ie.webpkgcache.com/doc/-/s/www.idonate.ie/cause/bantryhospice

John’s family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.