John Griffin
Reenrusheen, Cahersiveen
Reposing at his residence on Thursday, April 21st from 6p.m. to 8p.m.
Funeral arriving to Daniel O’Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen on Friday, April 22nd for Funeral Mass at 11a.m.
Burial afterwards in Relig Chill Fhaoláin.
No flowers, by request please.
Advertisement
Enquiries to Daly Undertakers
Recommended
North Kerry nursing home in breach of fire regulationsApr 20, 2022 08:04
Five Kerry local electoral areas have COVID-19 incidence rates above national averageApr 20, 2022 13:04
Hundreds of jobs available at Kerry Jobs FairApr 20, 2022 13:04
Gardaí appeal for witnesses to a hit-and-run of 6-year-old boy in TraleeApr 19, 2022 17:04
Green energy company to create 40 jobs in Kerry over the next two yearsApr 19, 2022 13:04