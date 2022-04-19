John Griffin

Reenrusheen, Cahersiveen

Reposing at his residence on Thursday, April 21st from 6p.m. to 8p.m.

Funeral arriving to Daniel O’Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen on Friday, April 22nd for Funeral Mass at 11a.m.

Burial afterwards in Relig Chill Fhaoláin.

No flowers, by request please.

Enquiries to Daly Undertakers