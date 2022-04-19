Advertisement

John Griffin

Apr 20, 2022 15:04 By receptionradiokerry
John Griffin

John Griffin

Reenrusheen, Cahersiveen

Reposing at his residence on Thursday, April 21st from 6p.m. to 8p.m.

Funeral arriving to Daniel O’Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen on Friday, April 22nd for Funeral Mass at 11a.m.

Burial afterwards in Relig Chill Fhaoláin.

No flowers, by request please.

Advertisement

Enquiries to Daly Undertakers

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus