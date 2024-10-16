John Gee, Dulague, Castleisland and formerly of Dunmore, Durrow, Co. Laois. Peacefully on October 15th 2024 after a short illness bravely borne ,in the presence of his loving family, under the excellent care of the Palliative Care Team at University Hospital Kerry . Sadly missed by his loving wife Theresa ,his adored children Evelyn, John R.I.P., Thelma, Declan, Enda, and step-children Lisa and Trevor, daughters-in-law Margaret and Teresa, very close family members Yvonne and Tim, his dearly cherished grandchildren Leighaina, Ciava, Dylan, Ben, Adam, Ella, Sarah, Emily, Tara, Neasa,Saoirse , Emma and step-grandchildren Rachel, Lauren, Aibhé, Jude, Jamie and Tommy, his brother Brian, sister Evelyn, sister-in-law Mary, brother-in-law Eamon, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends .

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland, on Thursday evening from 5pm to 7pm . Removal from his residence on Friday morning at 10/30am arriving to Castleisland Parish Church for Requiem Mass at 11am . Burial afterwards in Clogher Cemetery, Ballymacelligott . The Mass will be live streamed on www.churchservices.tv/castleisland

No flowers please. Donations in lieu to Palliative Care c/o Tangney's Funeral Home.

HOUSE STRICTLY PRIVATE PLEASE

Theresa and family would like to take this opportunity to thank Dr. Mulgrew and all the nurses and staff of the Bon Secours Hospital Tralee and Dr. Patricia Sheehan and all the Palliative Care Team at University Hospital Kerry and to all those who showed exceptional care and kindness to John and his family during his very short illness .