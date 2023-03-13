John (Garry) Murphy, ‘Tree House’, Kylebeg, Tralee, Co. Kerry and formerly of Prohus, Rathcoole, Co. Cork.

Reposing at his residence in Kylebeg (V92 PX9N) from 11.00 am on Wednesday March 15th.

Funeral cortège departing his residence at 10.15 am on Thursday March 16th arriving to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymacelligott at 10.40am, where the Requiem Mass for John (Garry) Murphy will be celebrated at llam. Followed by burial in Clogher Cemetery.

As an esteemed member of the vintage community and in honouring John’s wishes, those who would like to join the funeral cortège are welcome to travel in the vintage transportation of their choice.

Family Information: John is pre-deceased by his daughter Siobhán Lisa, his sisters Eileen, Peggy and Sheila, his brother Jer and his niece Mary.

John - beloved husband of Bridie and cherished father of Niall, Timmie and Shaun, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at his residence on the Bog Road.

Deeply regretted by his loving family – his sons, grandchildren Tomás, Niamh, John, Tiernan and Elly, daughters-in-law Maireád and Anna, nephews Timmy and Pat, sisters-in-law Noreen, Christina, Mary and Sheila, extended family, his wonderful and kind neighbours of the close knit community of the Bog Road and wide circle of friends.

Advertisement

Rest In Peace.