John G. Moloney, Ballygologue Park, Listowel and late of Charles Street, Listowel. Peacefully, on December 3rd, 2024, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents Johnny and Nellie, sister Madeline and granddaughter Sarahjane. John G will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Margaret, daughters Deirdre, Sheila, Gráinne and Fiona, his adored grandchildren Ciara, Shauna, Emma, Shane, Ameila, Dylan, Aoife and Emily, brother Josh, sons-in-law Shane Hamilton and Felice Reali, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.

MAY HE REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Friday evening, December 6th, from 5.00 p.m to 7.00 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Saturday morning at 11.15 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for John G being celebrated at 11.30 a.m, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com, followed by burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Listowel.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Kidney Association at ika.ie.

Advertisement

House private, please.