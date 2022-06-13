John Francis O'Sullivan late of Bunakilla, Sneem, Co. Kerry
Reposing at Finnegan's Funeral Home, Kenmare on Wednesday June 15th from 5.30 p.m. to 7.15 p.m, followed by removal to St. Michael's Church, Sneem to arrive at 8.00 p.m.
Requiem Mass for John Francis O'Sullivan will take place on Thursday June 16th at 12 noon. Burial immediately afterwards to Sneem Cemetery. John Francis' Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on www.stmichaelschurchsneem.org
Family flowers only please by request.
Donations in lieu to Intensive Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry. Enquiries to Drummond Funeral Directors, Sneem
