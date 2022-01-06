Advertisement

John Francis Curran

Jan 9, 2022 09:01 By receptionradiokerry
John Francis Curran

John Francis Curran Reenglaas Valentia Island

A private family Requiem Mass will take place on Monday Jan 10th at 11AM in the Church of  The Immaculate Conception Knightstown burial afterwards in Cill Mhór Cemetery.

Enquiries to Lynch's Funeral Directors Valentia

House Strictly Private Please.

