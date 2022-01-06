John Francis Curran Reenglaas Valentia Island
A private family Requiem Mass will take place on Monday Jan 10th at 11AM in the Church of The Immaculate Conception Knightstown burial afterwards in Cill Mhór Cemetery.
Enquiries to Lynch's Funeral Directors Valentia
House Strictly Private Please.
