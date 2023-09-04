John Foley, The Square, Milltown, Killarney and formerly of Croughmore, Firies.

John died peacefully on September 3rd 2023 in the presence of his loving wife & family

and in the loving care of The Palliative Care Team of University Hospital Kerry.

Dearly loved and sadly missed by his beloved wife Teresa, sons John & Christopher, daughters Kathleen, Mary, Lisa, Eileen & Kerina, sons-in-law Mike, Peter, Lactain & Oliver, daughters-in-law Geraldine & Maeve, his dearly loved grandchildren Louise, Claire, Niamh, Conor, Oisin, Cathal, Aoife, Ríain, Doireann, Saoirse, Sadhbh & Seán, brother Vincent, sister Josephine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & many friends and former work colleagues at Bus Eireann Tralee. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilís

Reposing Tuesday evening (Sept. 5th) at Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine from 6pm - 8pm. Funeral arriving Wednesday morning (Sept. 6th) to The Sacred Heart Church Milltown for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Milltown Cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed on

https://churchmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-sacred-heart

House Strictly Private At All Times Please

No flowers by request. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Diabetes Ireland.

Advertisement

John's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.