John Foley, The Square, Milltown, Killarney and formerly of Croughmore, Firies.
John died peacefully on September 3rd 2023 in the presence of his loving wife & family
and in the loving care of The Palliative Care Team of University Hospital Kerry.
Dearly loved and sadly missed by his beloved wife Teresa, sons John & Christopher, daughters Kathleen, Mary, Lisa, Eileen & Kerina, sons-in-law Mike, Peter, Lactain & Oliver, daughters-in-law Geraldine & Maeve, his dearly loved grandchildren Louise, Claire, Niamh, Conor, Oisin, Cathal, Aoife, Ríain, Doireann, Saoirse, Sadhbh & Seán, brother Vincent, sister Josephine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & many friends and former work colleagues at Bus Eireann Tralee. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilís
Reposing Tuesday evening (Sept. 5th) at Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine from 6pm - 8pm. Funeral arriving Wednesday morning (Sept. 6th) to The Sacred Heart Church Milltown for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Milltown Cemetery.
Mass will be live streamed on
https://churchmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-sacred-heart
House Strictly Private At All Times Please
No flowers by request. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Diabetes Ireland.
John's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.
Recommended
Mental Health Reform slams State response to crisis in CAMHSSep 4, 2023 08:10
Woman remains in custody after death of cyclist in Kerry crashSep 4, 2023 08:14
Council supports new hotel for KillorglinSep 4, 2023 08:12
Draws made for semi-finals of Club ChampionshipsSep 4, 2023 07:54
Kerry beatenSep 4, 2023 07:51