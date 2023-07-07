The death has occurred of

JOHN FITZGERALD, GORTNAHULLA, KEEL, CASTLEMAINE

John passed away peacefully on July 6th 2023 in the excellent care of the staff of University Hospital Kerry and surrounded by his loving family.

Predeceased by his wife Kathleen, father John & mother Catherine.

John will be sadly missed by his daughter Kathy, brothers Tom, Pat & Joseph, sisters Mary, Joan & Breda, grandchildren, son-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family & Christine, neighbours & friends.

May He Rest In Peace

~

Reposing Sunday evening (July 9th) at Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine (V93XNE2) from 5.30pm - 7.30pm followed by removal to St. Gobnait's Church Keel. Requiem Mass Monday (July 10th) at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed on

https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-gobnait-keel-castlemaine

John's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.