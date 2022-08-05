John Fitzell

Funeral arriving to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Kilmoyley on Tuesday at 12.30 pm where the Requiem Mass for John will be celebrated at 1 o’clock (streamed on churchmedia.tv ). Interment afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery, Ardfert.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the M.S. Society- Tralee/West Kerry Branch, or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

House private please.

Family information- for online use only:

Dearest father of Michael, Lauren, Conor & Sam and brother of Patricia (Quinn), Bernadette (Atkins), Anna, Valerie and the late Sheila.

Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren Fionn, Frankie Robyn & Cillian, Lauren’s partner Eoin (Seamus), Conor’s partner Sarah, aunts, nephews Sean & Curtis, nieces, Charlotte & Jade, relatives and many friends.