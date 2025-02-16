John Emperor, Knockbrack, Knocknagoshel.

He will be sadly missed by his nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May John Rest in Peace

Reposing at Leahy’s Funeral Home Knocknagoshel Village this Monday evening, February 17th from 6:30pm to 8pm. Requiem mass for John Emperor will take place in St Mary's Church Knocknagoshel on Tuesday at 11am followed by burial afterwards in the Old Cemetery Brosna.

Advertisement

Live streaming of John Emperor's requiem mass will be available on the St Mary's Church Knocknagoshel Facebook page.