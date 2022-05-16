John Devane
The Village Beaufort & late of Knockavrogeen Dingle, London & Ardmelode Milltown
Reposing at his home " Dunloe Lodge," Beaufort Tuesday evening from 6pm - 9pm for family, friends & neighbours
Removal Wednesday morning to The Sacred Heart Church Milltown for Requiem Mass at 11 o' clock Burial afterwards in Milltown Cemetery. Mass will be live streamed on churchmedia.tv
Family flowers only please
Donations if desired to The Palliative Care Unit University Hospital Kerry
Sadly missed by his loving wife Maureen (Courtney), sons Kevin & Stephen, daughter Susan & her partner Nigel
