John Devane

The Village Beaufort & late of Knockavrogeen Dingle, London & Ardmelode Milltown

Reposing at his home " Dunloe Lodge," Beaufort Tuesday evening from 6pm - 9pm for family, friends & neighbours

Removal Wednesday morning to The Sacred Heart Church Milltown for Requiem Mass at 11 o' clock Burial afterwards in Milltown Cemetery. Mass will be live streamed on churchmedia.tv

Family flowers only please

Donations if desired to The Palliative Care Unit University Hospital Kerry

Sadly missed by his loving wife Maureen (Courtney), sons Kevin & Stephen, daughter Susan & her partner Nigel