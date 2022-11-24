JOHN DALY

Sliss, Asdee, Listowel, Co.Kerry

Reposing at Lynch's Funeral Home, Main Street Ballylongford (V31 D2Y6) on Monday 28th November from 6pm to 8pm. Johns cortege will arrive at St. Mary's Church, Asdee on Tuesday 29th November for 12noon Requiem Mass followed by internment afterwards in Aghavallen Cemetry Ballylongford.

Donations if desired to Kerry Respite and Palliative Care Unit.

There will be a donation box in place at the Funeral Home should people wish to donate.

John's family are conscious of Covid in these strange times and kindly request that people attending the funeral are very mindful of this also, please.

The death has occurred of John Daly, Sliss, Asdee, Listowel, Co.Kerry. John died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.

Advertisement

John is predeceased by his loving wife Mary Ann (nee Dillane), parents, brother and sister RIP. John will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his sons Edward (Ned) and Michael, daughters Caitriona, Noreen and Marieanne, daughters-in-law Vivienne (Crowley) and Bernie (Flahive), sons-in-law Flor McCarthy, Tom Tyrell and Tom Doherty, grandchildren Florence, Eoin, Kieran, David, Marie, Anne, Edward, Aoife, John, Niamh, Cathal and Lilliane, nephews,nieces, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, neighbours and friends.