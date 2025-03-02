Advertisement

John Curran, of Knocklyne, Killorglin

Reposing Monday evening at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin from 4.30pm - 6.30pm followed by removal to St. James' Church Killorglin.

Requiem Mass for John Curran will be celebrated on Tuesday morning at 10.30am.

Burial afterwards in Dromavalla Cemetery Killorglin.

Mass will be live streamed on mcnmedia

